media release: Madison Indie Comedy proudly presents MAD LAUGHS: an amazing night of stand-up featuring the best of the Midwest!

Headliner and 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 star SAKU YANAGAWA (Chicago) will be joined by the hilarious Jameson Cox (Iowa City) and Peggy Hurley (Madison) at Bos Mead Hall on Saturday, September 18.

Saku Yanagawa is a Japanese comedian based in Chicago. He has performed in over 10 countries and across the US at notable venues including Laugh Factory, Second City, Zanies, and The Comedy Store. He has headlined many comedy festivals not only in America but also in the world for instance Edinburgh Festival Fringe (Scotland), Kigali International Comedy Festival (Rwanda), and Fuji Rock Festival (Japan). Saku became the finalist for several comedy competitions including the Seattle International Comedy Competition, Palm Springs Festival, and Boston Comedy Festival. He also appeared on “NBC and The Second City’s Break Out Comedy Festival” and “StandUp NBC” in 2019. Saku got selected for Forbes 30 Under 30 as a comedian in 2021.

Tickets $10 online or at the door. All online ticket purchases are eligible to win a free bottle of mead at the show. Come see us on September 18th for the maddest laughs in Mad City! 7:30 PM doors, 8 PM show.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/593370048484696