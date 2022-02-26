Proof of Full Covid-19 Vaccination (2 weeks past the final dose) in the form of a vaccination card or a photocopy of your card, or proof of a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours of the event, are Required for Entry into ALL Barrymore Theatre Shows. No Exceptions. In addition, masks that cover both your nose and mouth are required at all times except when enjoying a beverage or concessions.

media release: Staten Island native Sal Vulcano is best known for creating and starring in truTV’s long-running hit “Impractical Jokers,” and for “The Misery Index” on TBS. In addition to performing as part of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe to sold-out arenas, Sal founded the No Presh Network in 2020, hosting “Hey Babe!” and “Taste Buds” podcasts.