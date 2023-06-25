Sala Thai Festival

media release: Sunday, June 25, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

2023 marks the 190th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and the United States. Across centuries and generations, the Thai-American relationship has fostered a rich cultural exchange. Olbrich Gardens, in partnership with the Thai Consulate-General, is celebrating this milestone with a day of activities, music, dance, and food.

Admission is free and all are invited to take part in the festivities. Music and dance performances will take place in the Serenity Meadow against the backdrop of the Thai Sala, while the cultural arts activities will take place in the Frautschi Family Learning Center and the Sunken Garden. Food will be available for purchase on the Great Lawn, with Thai cuisine from Monsoon Siam and Sa-Bai Thong and craft grilled cheese sandwiches from Melted.

Festival Schedule:

Cultural Arts Activities - Learning Center + Sunken Garden (walk-in, no registration required; while supplies last)

11-11:45 am: Pla Ta Pien (Thai-style wind mobiles, fish shape)

12-12:45pm: Krathong + Floating (small lotus-shaped boat)

1-1:45 pm: Pla Ta Pien (Thai-style wind mobiles, shape of a fish)

2 - 2:45 pm: Krathong + Floating + Parade

3 - 3:45 pm: Pla Ta Pien (Thai-style wind mobiles, fish shape)

Cultural Performances - Serenity Meadow