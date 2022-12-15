Salary Negotiations 101 with a Talent Strategist

media release: If you’re like many people, you find money, salaries and pay talk to be a little overwhelming. There are so many experts with varying advice on how to handle these topics. Which ones are right? Where are the best resources to learn more? Have you ever thought about the topic from the employers’ perspective? What do talent leaders have to say regarding advice on these topics? It’s time to find out!

Attend (virtually) this highly informative and fun event to learn more. Career coach Nikki Ryberg will be chatting with Jen Emmons, PHR, talent strategist at Carex Consulting Group to talk about all things related to salary and pay for new hires and current employees to get her perspectives and advice. Note, if you can’t attend live, be sure to sign up because the event will be recorded and the link will be sent out to those that can’t make it to watch on their own.