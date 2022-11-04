media release: The princess Salome becomes obsessed with Jochanaan (John the Baptist), the prisoner of King Herod, her stepfather. After a banquet one night, Herod promises Salome anything she wants if she will dance – so she does, and then asks for a violent favor in return. Based on Oscar Wilde’s play, Richard Strauss’ opera shocked the public when it premiered in 1905. Religion and desire combine in an extraordinary work that maintains its grip on audiences over a century later, with intense musicality and taut drama.

Join us for Madison Opera’s first production of a Strauss opera, starring internationally-acclaimed soprano Amanda Majeski in her first performances of the title role.

Friday, November 4 at 8 pm; Sunday, November 6 at 2:30 pm, Overture Hall

Sung in German with projected English translations