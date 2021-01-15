ONLINE: Salt Reduction Champions
media release: Tune in from 12:30-1pm daily during Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week, January 11-15, 2021, as area experts dive into #thetruecostofsalt on our drinking water, pets, and freshwater ecosystems. All talks will be livestreamed on YouTube.
MONDAY - Salty Streams and Formerly Freshwater Lakes: An Ecosystem Perspective
Speakers: Hilary Dugan and Bill Hintz
TUESDAY - Be Salt Wise and Pet Smart
Speaker: Brian Ray, DVM, Owner/Veterinarian, Belle City Veterinary Hospital
WEDNESDAY - Salt your Dinner, not our Drinking Water
Amy Barrilleaux, Public Information Officer, Madison Water Utility and Kevin Masarik, Groundwater Specialist, University of Wisconsin-Extension
THURSDAY - Put your House/Business on a Low-Salt Diet
Speakers:
Juan Lopez, Regional Manager, Hellenbrand Water Center, and Matt Maier, Owner, Envirosealers LLC
Matt is passionate about strategically implementing innovative and progressive practices that protect our environment. In both his asphalt maintenance and winter maintenance businesses, he continuously and consistently explores ways to implement environmentally-friendly practices. This year, Matt testified at the State Assembly in support of Bill 797, a ban on High-PAH pavement sealants.
THURSDAY - SMART SALTING FOR PROPERTY MANAGERS
Fortin Consulting. RSVP HERE for this class.
FRIDAY - Salt Reduction Champions
Video montage of success stories from across the state.