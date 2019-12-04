Salt Sustainability on the UW-Madison Campus

press release: This free presentation will expand the conversation surrounding salt use and its effect on Madison-area water resources.

The 2020 Nelson Institute Water Resources Management Cohort will present findings from their study on the UW-Madison campus polices and practices of salt use.

Opportunities for sustainable salt use on campus will be shared along with recommendations aimed at university-wide salt reduction.

A question and answer session will follow the lecture. Refreshments will be provided.

https://www.facebook.com/events/528360134379868/