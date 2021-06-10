Salt your Fries, Not our Freshwater

press release: The Lussier Family Heritage Center will be hosting a variety of speakers throughout the summer, this week's presentation is courtesy of Allison Madison from Madison Metropolitan Sewer District.

Gates open at 5:30 PM and the presentation starts at 6:00 PM. Please bring your own chairs or blankets and set up 6 ft. from other attendees. Arrive early to get some dinner from a local food truck and drinks from Delta Beer Lab. Admission is $10 and preregistration is required.

**Dogs are allowed but must be on a leash and not disruptive.

Excessive salt use on parking lots, roads, and in our water softeners is threatening lakes, streams, and groundwater. We need everyone working together to keep freshwater fresh. Several area municipalities have reduced winter salt use by 30-50%. Is your community Salt Wise? How can you be Salt Wise at home? Join in this hands-on, family-friendly exploration of salt use and the hidden costs to our natural environment and built infrastructure.

Registration required