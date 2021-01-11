ONLINE: Salty Streams and Formerly Freshwater Lakes: An Ecosystem Perspective
media release: Tune in from 12:30-1pm daily during Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week, January 11-15, 2021, as area experts dive into #thetruecostofsalt on our drinking water, pets, and freshwater ecosystems. All talks will be livestreamed on YouTube.
MONDAY - Salty Streams and Formerly Freshwater Lakes: An Ecosystem Perspective
Speakers: Hilary Dugan, Assistant Professor, Center for Limnology, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Hilary is a limnologist who studies how terrestrial and atmospheric changes, such as warming air temperatures or land use patterns, alter biogeochemical fluxes and aquatic processes in lakes. Her research sites span from Wisconsin to Antarctica.
Bill Hintz, Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies, University of Toledo
Bill is a scientist at the University of Toledo's Lake Erie Center studying the effects of freshwater salinization on ecological communities in lakes, streams, and wetlands. Originally from Minnesota, and a former Wisconsin resident, he hopes his research can inform proactive environmental policy to protect our freshwater resources.
TUESDAY - Be Salt Wise and Pet Smart
Speaker: Brian Ray
WEDNESDAY - Salt your Dinner, not our Drinking Water
Speakers: Amy Barrilleaux and Kevin Masarik
THURSDAY - Put your House/Business on a Low-Salt Diet
Speakers: Juan Lopez and Matthew Maier
THURSDAY - SMART SALTING FOR PROPERTY MANAGERS
Fortin Consulting RSVP HERE for this class.
FRIDAY - Salt Reduction Champions
Video montage of success stories from across the state.