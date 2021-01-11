ONLINE: Salty Streams and Formerly Freshwater Lakes: An Ecosystem Perspective

media release: Tune in from 12:30-1pm daily during Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week, January 11-15, 2021, as area experts dive into #thetruecostofsalt on our drinking water, pets, and freshwater ecosystems. All talks will be livestreamed on YouTube.

MONDAY - Salty Streams and Formerly Freshwater Lakes: An Ecosystem Perspective

Speakers: Hilary Dugan, Assistant Professor, Center for Limnology, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Hilary is a limnologist who studies how terrestrial and atmospheric changes, such as warming air temperatures or land use patterns, alter biogeochemical fluxes and aquatic processes in lakes. Her research sites span from Wisconsin to Antarctica.

Bill Hintz, Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies, University of Toledo

Bill is a scientist at the University of Toledo's Lake Erie Center studying the effects of freshwater salinization on ecological communities in lakes, streams, and wetlands. Originally from Minnesota, and a former Wisconsin resident, he hopes his research can inform proactive environmental policy to protect our freshwater resources.

coming up:

TUESDAY - Be Salt Wise and Pet Smart

Speaker: Brian Ray

WEDNESDAY - Salt your Dinner, not our Drinking Water

Speakers: Amy Barrilleaux and Kevin Masarik

THURSDAY - Put your House/Business on a Low-Salt Diet

Speakers: Juan Lopez and Matthew Maier

THURSDAY - SMART SALTING FOR PROPERTY MANAGERS

Fortin Consulting RSVP HERE for this class.

FRIDAY - Salt Reduction Champions

Video montage of success stories from across the state.