RSVP for Salute to Black Veterans

Radisson 517 Grand Canyon Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release: A Salute to Black Veterans program is being held Wednesday, November 9, 12pm-2pm at the Radisson Hotel, 517 Grand Canyon Drive. Pre-registration is required. Vets can either email info@newbridgemadison.org or call 608-512-0000, ext. 3002 to register. The program includes a free luncheon honoring all branches of the military. Limited transportation is available upon request. Reservations will be accepted until noon on November 8.

Info

Radisson 517 Grand Canyon Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Public Notices
608-512-0000
Google Calendar - RSVP for Salute to Black Veterans - 2022-11-08 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Salute to Black Veterans - 2022-11-08 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Salute to Black Veterans - 2022-11-08 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Salute to Black Veterans - 2022-11-08 12:00:00 ical