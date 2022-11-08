RSVP for Salute to Black Veterans

press release: A Salute to Black Veterans program is being held Wednesday, November 9, 12pm-2pm at the Radisson Hotel, 517 Grand Canyon Drive. Pre-registration is required. Vets can either email info@newbridgemadison.org or call 608-512-0000, ext. 3002 to register. The program includes a free luncheon honoring all branches of the military. Limited transportation is available upon request. Reservations will be accepted until noon on November 8.