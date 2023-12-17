media release: Still looking for the perfect homemade holiday gift for someone on your list? Join Herbiery's founder and herbalist, Nia Ryan, for a salve-making workshop in the taproom!

Nia will walk participants through the process of making an herbal salve from scratch, leaving time for questions and hands-on practice. Participants will leave the workshop with all of the supplies required to make your own salve at home, including oils, herbs, storage vessels, and written instructions!

Provided herbs for this workshop will include marshmallow root, slippery elm, and wintergreen, but the skills and process can be applied to the creation of any herbal salves!

There is a suggested donation amount of $5 to cover supplies (cash or Venmo).

https://www.facebook.com/events/731346168887490