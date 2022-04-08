Sam Baker

Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538

press release: NOTA BENE: If COVID is still on the loose,  proof of vaccination and mask-wearing in the listening room will be required.

“Simultaneously beautiful and broken…Sam Baker is an artist worth waiting for” – NPR All Things Considered

“The Bard of the Workaday World” – Wall Street Journal

“Maybe the most captivating songwriter in America.” – Lone Star Music

“Sam Baker is an island of warmth and hope in dangerous times.” – Neon Filler

Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538
