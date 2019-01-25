Sam Grady, CC & the Sandburgers, Raine Stern, The Whiskey Farm, Shuffleplay, Wes Urbaniak, The N'achos

press release: The Whiskey Farm and the High Noon Saloon present Music for Good, Volume 2: a concert to benefit NAMI Dane County. For over 40 years, NAMI Dane County has provided essential education, support, and advocacy to people affected by mental illness. They are committed to eliminating stigma and ensuring people get the support and information they need. NAMI Dane County is the founding chapter of this nationwide organization, and this event will help support their high quality and innovative programming.

The Whiskey Farm is a multiple MAMA-winning Americana band from Madison. Known for their lyric-driven roots rock and multi-part harmonies, The Whiskey Farm combines their musicality with social activism, supporting multiple causes with their music. This approach was exemplified by last year's release of Songs of Resistance, their fourth studio album. They headline this event, which also features Shuffleplay, the N'achos, Raine Stern, Wes Urbaniak, Sam Grady, and the Sandburg Band. All artists are volunteering their time for this event, and 100% of your suggested donation of $10 will go to NAMI Dane County.