7:30 pm on 7/14 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 7/15-16, Comedy on State. $20.

media release: Stand-up comic and Emmy-nominated writer SAM JAY can currently be seen on season 2 of HBO’s Pause with Sam Jay, a weekly late-night series on which she serves as Host and Executive Producer. She can also currently be seen on the Peacock series Bust Down, which she co-created with co-stars Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, and Chris Redd. She is a two-time Emmy nominee and WGA award nominee for her writing on Saturday Night Live. In 2018, she wrote for The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards and the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and in 2020 she wrote for the BET Awards. Sam was named as one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch in 2018, and a Comedy Central Comic to Watch in 2015.

This year, Sam recorded a set as part of Netflix’s Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, along with Margaret Cho, Sandra Bernhard, Billy Eichner, and Eddie Izzard—now streaming on Netflix. In 2020, Sam debuted her first one-hour stand up special Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning on Netflix. In 2019, Sam made her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup and released her album Donna’s Daughter through Comedy Central Records. In 2017, Sam was a standout of the Just For Laughs: New Faces showcase; made her late night debut on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!; and released her Comedy Central Presents half hour to rave reviews.

Sam can next be seen opposite Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the upcoming Kenya Barris-directed feature film, You People, coming soon to Netflix. Sam’s TV credits include her hosting role on Ricking Morty, the Rick and Morty post-show on Adult Swim. Additional TV credits include The Eric Andre Show; HBO Max’s That Damn Michael Che; MTV’s SafeWord; a recurring role on TV Land’s Nobodies; Starz’s Take My Wife, Comedy Central’s White Flight, Crank Yankers, The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, and Broad City; and Viceland’s Party Legends and Flophouse.