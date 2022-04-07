media release: Sam Li is an award-winning photographer and cinematographer whose work focuses on highlighting the beauty of the Midwest. We are excited to welcome him to The Lab on Thursday, April 7, where he will host a free talk and Q&A about some of his most recent video projects and photography.

Join us to learn more about this local talent. In the meantime, see some of his most recent work on Instagram at @samuelli.

https://www.facebook.com/events/371627757978793/