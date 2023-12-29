× Expand courtesy Sam Lyons A person playing guitar. Sam Lyons

media release: Sam Lyons, originally from Madison, Wisconsin, grew up in a musical family and quickly developed into an accomplished multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter who has performed on NPR (at just 16), and throughout the US including Milwaukee's Summerfest, The Pabst Theater, The Bluebird Cafe, and the Isthmus Jazz Fest. He has numerous albums out, and has won several awards including 11 MAMA’s (Madison Area Music Awards). Sam has many collaborations including with The Holiday Music Motel (Steel Bridge Songfest), BASTION (France) and the band's LAUNDRY, LAKE QUALM & PLAY PLAY.

Sam is relocating to Los Angeles in January 2024.