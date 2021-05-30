Sam Ness, J. Austin Ellis, Shawn Schell

to

Boulder Brewpub, Verona 950 Kimball Lane, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

Build Your Own Brat Fest music:

May 29: KT Johnson noon, Kirstie Kraus 1:30 pm, Rick Monroe 3 pm, David Mazzie 4:30 pm

May 30: Shawn Schell noon, J. Austin Ellis 1:30 pm, Sam Ness 3 pm,

The World’s Largest Brat Fest in Madison at the Alliant Center has been cancelled for the second consecutive year.

HOWEVER- The World’s Largest Brat Fest is also very excited to announce a new and exciting alternative: BUILD YOUR OWN BRAT FEST!

Brat Fest plans to provide Johnsonville Brats to participating sports bars and restaurants across Dane County, with 100% of net proceeds benefitting local Brat Fest charities. The weekend-long brat sales will bring Brat Fest supporters through the doors of these local restaurants and sports bars helping build traffic, raise funds for local non-profits and to help folks find a safer way to kick off summer over Memorial Day Weekend 2021! Find the complete list of venues and events at bratfest.com.

Info

Boulder Brewpub, Verona 950 Kimball Lane, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Food & Drink, Music
608-845-3323
to
Google Calendar - Sam Ness, J. Austin Ellis, Shawn Schell - 2021-05-30 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sam Ness, J. Austin Ellis, Shawn Schell - 2021-05-30 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sam Ness, J. Austin Ellis, Shawn Schell - 2021-05-30 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sam Ness, J. Austin Ellis, Shawn Schell - 2021-05-30 12:00:00 ical