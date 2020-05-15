ONLINE: Sam Olson & Kelsey Wallner

press release: 5/15: STREAMIN' AT THE HAVEN: A NIGHT IN WITH SAM OLSON & KELSEY WALLNER. After a history together in soul, rock, and jazz, Sam and Kelsey formed their duo in the fall of 2019 as an expression of their shared love for Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Duke Ellington and the more modern Cécile McLorin Salvant. From unique arrangements of well-loved standards to fresh takes on Paul McCartney and Joe Cocker, this Madison-based bass and vocal duo draws their audiences in with inventive storytelling and improvisation. 7pm. Watch live on ALL's Facebook Page: https://facebook.com/artlitlab