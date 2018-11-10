Sam Pekarske, Chelsea Tadeyeske, Greg Zorko

press release: Sam Pekarske was born / razed in Milwaukee and won’t shut up about it. Tends to a small graveyard of musical instruments and runs a few reading series on the side. No MFA, no PhD, no gods, no masters, xoxo.

Chelsea Tadeyeske is a poet, performer, and bookmaker from and currently living in Milwaukee, WI. She is the founding editor of pitymilk press (pitymilkpress.wordpress.com) where she publishes short-run chapbooks and edits both online and print journals. Her work is interested in investigating the Venn diagrams made of the shame, trauma and desire that is rooted in femininity in ways that highlight hurtful societal expectations and perspectives. Two of her chapbooks, ‘if you bend it backwards nothing really happens’ and ‘we were are born with the right to be angry’ were recently released from Rabbit Catastrophe Press and bathmatics, respectively. Poems of hers can be found online at Pretty Owl Poetry, Delirious Hem, Smoking Glue Gun, Leopardskin & Limes, among others. She is a seasoned performer having performed extensively in the United States as well as in Europe. She is a Virgo sun/Aquarius moon/Libra rising born in the year of the snake.

Greg Zorko was born in 1990 in upstate New York. He currently lives in Madison, Wisconsin. He is the author of "Ghost in the Club" (Metatron Press, 2016) and "Chirp" (Ursus Americanus Press, 2018).