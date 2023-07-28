Sam Rodewald

media release: Sam takes his influences from operatic aria, classical art songs, and modern pop and folk music and writes new songs that interrogate the absurdity of living and making music in a temporary world.

He has been led to believe that he has been singing before he could form words. Something in that space between noise and language allowed him to connect with a vast world he would never fully understand. After years of lessons in piano, saxophone, guitar, and even voice, as well as a degree in vocal performance and composition, the universe remains mysterious. Still, each of these pieces helps Sam examine his relationship to this strange world and the people he shares it with. Free.