media release: Live from the Wonderground: Samba Novistas (September 1, 5-8 pm)

Join MCM for a night of exuberant Brazilian beats, dancing, food, and drinks for all ages in the Wonderground. Close out the summer with local group Samba Novistas, and sway to their blend of samba, pagode, bossa nova, samba-reggae, lambada, sertanejo, coco, and forró music. Don’t forget to stick around for a Drop in the Bucket mini-set, performed by a capella ensemble Deliberate Vibrations in our Giant Bucket.

Admission is pay-what-you-can, no registration needed. Enjoy our cash bar with grown-up beverages and non-alcoholic options. Munch on light snacks available for purchase from our Camper Concessions. This concert is for ‘bigs’ and ‘littles’ alike–kids are welcome, but not required.