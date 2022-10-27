× Expand Mia Aguirre Sammy Rae & the Friends

media release: Brooklyn’s Sammy Rae & The Friends have been selling out shows coast to coast and show no signs of slowing down. After a wildly successful spring tour, including sold-out gigs at NYC’s Terminal 5, two nights at the Royale Boston, 9:30 Club in DC, Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia and more, the collective has just announced an extensive fall headline tour starting October 1st in Austin and wrapping up November 17 in Phoenix. The dates see the band tripling their venue sizes in some markets and playing back-to-back nights at both Seattle’s Showbox and Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre. Visit Sammy Rae & The Friends' website for more information and tickets HERE.

Prior to the fall tour, Sammy Rae & The Friends are enjoying a busy summer. The band just appeared on the Tamron Hall Show, were invited to play the A2IM Libera Awards, and will be on NPR’s Mountain Stage at the end of the month before hitting the summer festival circuit.

For as much as Sammy Rae & The Friends may be a band, this collective of, dreamers, and artists considers itself a family first. Fronted by singer and songwriter Sammy Rae, the group flourishes in any spotlight with a combination of all-for-one and one-for-all camaraderie, palpable chemistry, deft virtuosity, and vocal fireworks. Their sound is a mélange of Sammy’s influences, rooted in classic rock, folk, and funk and sprinkled with soul and jazz. Complete with a rhythm section, horn section, and keyboards, Sammy Rae & The Friends have delivered their high-energy, spirited, and unrestrained shows to sold-out audiences across the US. Their new single, “For The Time Being,” is out next month. Stay tune for more news from Sammy Rae & The Friends!