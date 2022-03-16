Samuel Blaser & Russ Lossing

media release: A rare and exciting opportunity to see two masters of jazz improvising together in a duo situation! Sure to be a transcendent and beautifully challenging exploration of the outer limits of instrumental expression, this duo features two of the most idiosyncratic musical talents.

Tickets $15 general admission, $10 ALL members/students online in advance until 2 hours before the performance, or at the door for $20 beginning at 6:30pm. Advance purchase recommended. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test taken with 72 hours of the event and face mask required. Please check the ALL website for the most up to date safety guidelines.