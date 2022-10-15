Samuel Spitale

Discussing "How to Win the War on Truth," new book.

media release: Made to Stick by Chip Heath meets Thing Explainer by Randall Munroe in this illustrated guide to navigating today’s post-truth landscape, filled with examples of modern-day propaganda campaigns.

We’re bombarded with information like never before. Some of it’s true, some of it’s spin, and some of it’s flat-out fake news. And that’s by design. Propaganda helps governments and corporations sell us products, lifestyles, and ideas. Sometimes the agenda is harmless, but other times it’s destructive, and it’s not always easy to spot the difference.

Whether you want to be informed on the issues or debunk misinformation wherever you encounter it, How to Win the War on Truth is here to help. You’ll learn:

• The history of propaganda, from Edward Bernays to Fox News

• Why simple messages are so powerful

• Who profits from propaganda

• How propaganda is manufactured and delivered directly to you

• How to find the truth for yourself