San Damiano Biergarten

media release: Join us for a Biergarten and Food Cart Cinema Sat., September 24

Bring your blankets, family, friends, and an appetite to San Damiano. Enjoy a fabulous evening sipping beer, sampling fine cuisine from several area food carts, and dancing to live music. Later in the evening, watch a free blockbuster movie under the stars on Monona Parks and Recreation’s inflatable movie screen! Beer sales and food carts are available throughout the entire event.

4:00 – 9:00 pm Food Carts & Beer

4:00 – 7:00 pm House Tours (Registration is required. Sign-up now .)

.) 5:00 – 7:00 pm Live Music by Slow Burn

7:30 pm - Movie (TBD) will start around 7:30pm

Several food trucks will be available for purchasing food and water. Please bring cash for purchasing beer.

Small Group House Tours

House tours will be provided by Friends of San Damiano volunteers from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. For safety reasons, these are small group tours of 26 people total – space is limited. Preregistration is required for house tours.

SlowBurn, a harmony-driven cover band combining soul, R&B, folk, and fun, will be playing from 5:00-7:00 pm. These seasoned musicians and songwriters will get you out of your seat and dancing.

What to Bring

Blankets or Lawn Chairs

Cash for Beer and Food - Food cart items cost between $5-$9 each (Most food carts accept Debit/Credit Cards).

Bug Spray

Comfy clothes and extra layers for the evening

Beverages – The food carts will have some drinks, and Parks & Rec will be selling beer. You are welcome to bring your own beverage if it's not in a glass bottle.

Small flashlight for after the show

Parking

Parking at San Damiano is very limited and will be reserved for handicapped parking. We recommend walking or biking. If you drive, please drop off guests and materials, then park on Winnequah Rd or local streets, and walk to the San Damiano entrance at 4123 Monona Drive. Give yourself plenty of time to get to San Damiano, we are expecting a good turnout.