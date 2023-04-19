San Damiano Plans

media release: On Wednesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m., a second Public Information Meeting will be held at Monona Grove High School to share ideas and gather public feedback informing the future plans for San Damiano. At the meeting, attendees will hear from Steering Committee co-chairs Mary O’Connor and Andy Kitslaar, along with Dan Williams from MSA, who will present three conceptual plans for the property. Members of the public will have an opportunity to provide written feedback and speak directly with the Steering Committee regarding the specific ideas and elements proposed in all three plans. Feedback from the information session, in addition to a public survey to follow, will help inform the final master plan for the property.