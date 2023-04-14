media release: Sander Van Djick, professionally known as San Holo, is a Dutch DJ, musician, and record producer. Djick gained international attention after releasing a remix of Dr. Dre’s “The Next Generation” in 2014. This remix has 260 million views on Youtube. This Dutchman has released music on Spinnin’ Records, Owsla (music label founded by Skrillex), and Monstercat. He has started his own music label, Bitbird. Djick consistently plays the biggest electronic music festivals in the country like Electric Forrest and Ultra Music Festival. Come see San Holo’s Liquid debut on April 14, 2023.