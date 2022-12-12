Sandhill Cranes…in your living room!

media release: Did you miss our in-person tours this year, or do you want to relive the sights and sounds of the sandhill crane migration? Join us on December 12, 14 or 15 at 7 PM to bring thousands of cranes right to your home.

Dr. Stan Temple guides you through the history of the Sandhill cranes AND you get a peek into how the Aldo Leopold Foundation stewards the land to keep the cranes coming back year after year. You won’t want to miss this opportunity to sit back, relax, and witness the spectacle of 10,000 cranes.