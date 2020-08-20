ONLINE: Sandhill Cranes: Who, What, Where and Why?

RSVP here.

media release: Join International Crane Foundation with Crane Research Coordinator Anne Lacy on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. Central Time.

This more in-depth talk will look at the ecology of our beloved Sandhill Cranes. Using data from our long-term study area in Wisconsin, we will explore a few of the traits that make cranes famous, including longevity – how long can they live? – fidelity – they get divorced?? – and other fascinating stories from watching a marked population for over 30 years. We also will gain insight into how Sandhill Crane ecology informs us about other, more endangered, crane species.

Sponsored by the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition, presenters of the Yampa Valley Crane Festival. This year it’s VIRTUAL, starting Sept. 3!