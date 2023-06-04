Sandra Brekke reception

media release: June's art show will be Childcraft, circa 1968 by Sandra Brekke. “Childcraft, circa 1968” is taken (literally) from the pages of old copies of Childcraft – The How and Why Library. If you are unfamiliar with the Childcraft Collection, it was a fifteen-volume set with very colorful spines. Each volume addressed different subjects such as short stories, poetry, mathematics, science, among others. There will be a reception Sunday, June 4, from 7 - 9pm.