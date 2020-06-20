press release: Every two years the Norwegian Singer’s Association of America (NSAA) holds a Sangerfest (Singers Festival) for the purpose of performing and cultivating the love and understanding of Scandinavian music. Except for the war years of 1918 and 1944, Sangerfests have been held every other year since 1892 in one of five states in the Midwest.

Sangerfest 2020 will culminate on June 20, 2020, in a Grand Concert in Overture Hall performed by approximately 250 chorus members accompanied by orchestra and concert piano. The concert will be directed by Dr. David E. Judisch, retired Head of Voice and Opera at Luther College. Assistant director will be Jonathan Schroerlucke of the Madison Grieg Chorus. The program will include about 20 choral arrangements of Norwegian and other Scandinavian music (many sung in the language of origin) and secular and sacred English language selections. Guest soloist will be Jeni Houser, who is a bright star in the opera, “brings thrilling vitality” to music. Her proud father is a member of the Madison Edvard Grieg Chorus.