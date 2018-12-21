press release: Hurry down the chimney tonight, Madison…..this holiday season, we’re turning up the heat at the Majestic! Welcome to Santa Baby — a Holiday Burlesque Ball starring Lola Van Ella and her fabulous troupe of award winning vaudeville and burlesque performers! Join us for a mystical, titilating, breathtaking and riotious night of the Midwest’s best acrobats, jugglers, magicians, comedians, and burlesque dancers — for a sassy Christmas themed show! Are you naughty or nice, Madison?