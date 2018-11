press release: Come See Santa at Jada’s Greenhouse

Friday, November 23 & Saturday, November 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 10935 Division Street, Blue Mounds, WI 53517

A very special visitor awaits children at the greenhouse opening weekend -- Santa Claus! That's right, Ol' Kris Kingle is taking tips for his list from any nice kids who'd like to meet him. Snap a photo on your camera with Santa, send a letter off to the North Pole, and enjoy some sweet treats. Free!