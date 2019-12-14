Santa Cycle Rampage
press release: Spreading holiday cheer by bike! Friendly pace rides meeting at UW- Library Mall from the North, West, East, and South.
Schedule:
11:00 All starting points meander to U.W. Library Mall
12:00 Arrive at Library Mall
12:30 Roll up State Street to Capitol for caroling and group picture
1:00 Roll to the Holiday Bazaar at the new Madison Public Market
2:00 Back to the Capitol square for post-ride holiday cheer.
West starting point: Metcalfe's
726 N Midvale Blvd, Madison, WI 53705
North Starting point: Dream Bike's North
1131 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704
South Starting point: Lane's Bakery 2304 S. Park Street, Madison, WI 53713
East starting point: Working Draft Brewery
1129 E Wilson St, Madison, WI 53703