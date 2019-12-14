Santa Cycle Rampage

press release: Spreading holiday cheer by bike! Friendly pace rides meeting at UW- Library Mall from the North, West, East, and South.

Schedule:

11:00 All starting points meander to U.W. Library Mall

12:00 Arrive at Library Mall

12:30 Roll up State Street to Capitol for caroling and group picture

1:00 Roll to the Holiday Bazaar at the new Madison Public Market

2:00 Back to the Capitol square for post-ride holiday cheer.

West starting point: Metcalfe's

726 N Midvale Blvd, Madison, WI 53705

North Starting point: Dream Bike's North

1131 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704

South Starting point: Lane's Bakery 2304 S. Park Street, Madison, WI 53713

East starting point: Working Draft Brewery

1129 E Wilson St, Madison, WI 53703