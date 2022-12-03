press release: Free admission all day, pictures with Santa 10 am–2 pm

Santa returns to Madison Children’s Museum for family photos! In honor of this VIP visit, the museum is open for free all day on December 3. Visit your favorite exhibits and be sure to stop by the Art Studio to make jingle bell necklaces.

How to get photos with Santa: Santa will be in the museum for photos with families from 10 am to 2 pm. As this is a very popular event, we strongly suggest you preregister for photos. We may be able to accommodate some same-day registrations but it is not guaranteed.

Register for Santa Photos

Plan to arrive no later than 1 pm to make sure you get a picture with Santa before he has to head back to the North Pole. The line may be long, so please bring entertainment for young children as you wait.

Learn more details and add this event to your calendar.

This event is presented in partnership with our friends at the Progress Center for Black Women. Questions? Call 608-467-6744 or hello@centerforblackwomen.org