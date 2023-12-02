Santa Saturday

media release: Santa will begin making his stops in Sun Prairie starting November 25 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historical Library & Museum. Families are encouraged to come out so kids can make their requests and determine if they are on the naughty or nice list! For anyone unable to attend the initial date, rest assured that Santa will still be making appearances. Catch him at Glass Nickel Pizza on December 2, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Crosse House on December 9, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and at Beans n Cream Coffeehouse on December 16, also from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.