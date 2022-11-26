press release: The City of Sun Prairie’s Downtown Business Improvement District and Tourism Commission will be hosting a series of events on Saturday, November 26 to celebrate the holidays in unique and festive ways. Events and activities will run throughout the entire day beginning at 12:30 p.m. with Santa and closing out the night with him around 7 p.m.

Santa Saturday: Beginning at 12:30 p.m., kids will have a chance to come out to the Historical Museum & Library, snap a photo with Santa and present their gift wish list to him. In addition to time with Santa, staff from the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department will be adding to the holiday fun by hosting an arts & crafts session in the museum during the event. Families unable to attend this event have no need to worry about this being the only opportunity. The next two events will be on Saturday, December 3 at the Crosse House and December 10 at Flavors! Wine Bar & Grand Hall.

Holiday Decorating Contest: Downtown businesses have been encouraged to bring out the decorations and get creative with their storefront displays. Community members will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite storefront decorations via Downtown Sun Prairie’s Facebook page. The winner of the contest will receive a fun holiday plaque.

Small Business Saturday: This event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is all about supporting small businesses in the downtown area. Local businesses will be decorated with fun décor and offering promotions on select products/services for the community. Starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m., one hundred Shop Local tote bags sponsored by Beans n Cream Coffeehouse will be handed out at their Cannery Square location with a shopping passport attached to each. One hundred more passports will be available once the first round of bags have been given out. Visitors of Downtown Sun Prairie will want to keep an eye out for the eye-catching displays that highlight this event!

Fire and Lights Holiday Parade: All are encouraged to attend the 107th Fire and Lights Holiday Parade in Downtown Sun Prairie. This event is made possible through a partnership between the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department and the Historical Library & Museum, and the Tourism Commission.

As attendees wait for fire trucks to arrive, they can enjoy entertainment and treats beginning at 5:50 p.m. Dancers from Fusion Dance Academy will kick-off the parade with a street performance in front of the Historical Library & Museum. Area fire departments will bring their trucks to town decorated for the holiday season. At 6 p.m., the fire trucks will depart from Kroncke Drive. They will travel east on Main Street and proceed until they are parked side-by-side in two lanes at the intersection of Main Street and Church and Market Streets.

Once all of the fire trucks are parked, attendees can watch as special guest Santa Claus uses holiday magic to light the Downtown holiday tree located in front of the Historical Library & Museum. After the tree lighting, there will be time to get an up-close look at the trucks as they are parked on Main Street and see all their festive splendor. The street will be closed until 8 p.m.

“We are so excited to offer the Sun Prairie community a variety of ways to kick off the holiday season,” said Alyse Peters, Special Events and Sponsorships Coordinator. “These events are all about coming together and sharing a festive spirit.”

Stay on top of all the holiday happenings by visiting Downtown Sun Prairie’s Facebook page or the Downtown page on the City’s website at www.downtownsunprairiewi.com.

