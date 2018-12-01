Santa Visit & Bake Sale

press release: The annual Santa visit and bake sale will be held at the Rio Community Library, 324 W. Lyons St. in Rio on Saturday, December 1, 2018 from 10 am – noon. Santa arrives by fire truck at 10 am. Kids can visit with Santa and get a free picture with him provided by the Rio PTO. There will also be goody bags provided by the Rio Fire and EMS Departments and the library staff will have crafts for kids. The Rio Area Library Friends sponsor a bake sale with all proceeds benefiting the library. For more information or if you need accommodations to attend this program, call the library at 920-992-3206. You can also check out our FaceBook page. Member of the South Central Library System.