Santa's Helpers

Bowl-A-Vard Lanes 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Come join us for a fun filled shopping day, December 3rd, Bowl-A-Vard Lanes in Madison, WI!! We will have Crafters, Vendors, and who knows what else will happen!!

There is a $100 SHOPPING SPREE you can WIN with one of our amazing vendors! We will also have a PUNCH CARD SPECIAL for each person who makes 3 purchases of $25 or more from 3 different vendors! Raffle Baskets with all proceeds going to TOYS FOR TOTS!

Come get your holiday shopping done with some amazing people, while getting your loved ones unique gifts!

