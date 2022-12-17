× Expand Mike Furr The Sapsuckers: Nikki Grossman and Joe Hart.

media release: Featuring lead vocalist Nikki Grossman (fiddle, vocals, guitar) and anchored in the songwriting team of Grossman and Joe Hart (guitar, vocals, mandolin), the band’s style ranges from hillbilly roots to Nashville pop, while their engaging performance style has earned a growing fanbase in the Midwest and beyond.

Formed as an acoustic duo in 2013, The Sapsuckers began performing with a backing band in 2019, and will perform with the full band at the MPOH on December 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM, with doors opening at 6:30 PM. Advanced tickets for Friends of the MPOH are on sale now and tickets for the general public will go on sale on August 25. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show.