media release: Live @ MTM: Sara Alvarado in Conversation with Doug Moe

About the book: At age twenty-four, Sara Alvarado bought a one-way ticket from the midwest to Mexico determined to heal from years of hard partying and sexual trauma. In this raw and inspiring memoir, Sara takes readers on a journey as she struggles with being newly sober, unexpectedly in love - and then suddenly, terrifyingly pregnant. Guided from afar by her wise and loving mother and her emerging spiritual connection, Sara confidently (yet full of self-doubt) faces the complexity of a multicultural marriage and motherhood in a foreign country. In vivid, storytelling prose, Sara shares the messy dance between cultures, classes, languages, traditions, white privilege, and a desire to belong. This epic love story confronts tough topics and uncertainty in an honest voice that is refreshing and witty.

SARA ALVARADO is a white woman married to a native Mexican man with two multicultural, bilingual children. She is a writer, speaker, and fierce advocate for racial equity in real estate. Sara published her first book, Dreaming In Spanish in 2023, the Racial Justice Toolkit for Real Estate Professionals, a Guide for Change Agents, and numerous articles and essays. Sara and her husband, Carlos, own Alvarado Real Estate Group and feel most at home in Madison, Wisconsin, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. www.SaraAlvarado.com