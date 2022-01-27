× Expand courtesy Overture Center "Discovery" by Sara Meredith.

media release: Overture Galleries winter/spring 2022 exhibitions begin Tuesday, January 25 and run through Sunday, April 17. In this cycle, Overture Galleries presents four exhibitions of printmakers, coinciding with the Southern Graphic Council International’s (SGCI) “Our Shared Future” printmaking conference held this spring in Madison. A Galleries Reception will be held Thursday, March 17 from 4-6 p.m, with artists’ talks in Galleries I, II, III, 4-5 p.m. and artists’ talks in the Playhouse Gallery, 5-6 p.m.

According to SGCI: “Our Shared Future printmaking conference is a call to artists to consider how our studio practice makes culture and knowledge visible through socially engaged graphic arts of the past, present and future. Printmaking can deepen our understanding of the world, inherently challenge systems of oppression and push against histories of colonization, unwarranted violence and systemic racism. Artists share in the responsibility to shape our future.”

GALLERY II

REENTER, RENEW by Sara Meredith & Brady Nichols

Through relief printmaking and carving, both artists explore the relationship between humans and nature. Meredith’s work investigates the parallels between deep sea exploration and traveling to new psychological depths. Nichols’ prints, from his book Stretched Thin, meticulously weave stories that ground the human condition in transformation.