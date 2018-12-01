Sara Thomsen
Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ 1501 Gilbert Rd., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Sat. Dec. 1, 7:00 pm Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ (1501 Gilbert Rd.) Benefit Concert for Dane Sanctuary Coalition- featuring Sara Thomsen! Sara Thomsen's soulful voice, poetic lyrics and unforgettable melodies cut through to the heart and the soul of human experience! $20 at the door – proceeds benefit the Dane Sanctuary Coalition and it's work to provide safe sanctuary for undocumented residents facing deportation.
Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ 1501 Gilbert Rd., Madison, Wisconsin
