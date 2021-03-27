ONLINE: Sarah Brailey, Kristina Boerger & Brandon Acker

× Expand Kate Kroes Photography Soprano vocalist Sarah Brailey is co-founder of the Just Bach concert series and program coordinator for Grace Presents.

press release: Concert on the Grace Presents YouTube channel.

Grace Presents is bidding farewell and good luck to program coordinator James Waldo. James has been directing the free, monthly concert series on the square since 2017 and is leaving to pursue a PhD in musicology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. We are happy to welcome Sarah Brailey as the new program coordinator. Equally at home on stage as a performer and master of ceremonies, Sarah brings a wealth of experience and unique perspective to the series. As a GRAMMY-nominated classical soprano, Sarah has sung Handel’s Messiah with The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, performed with Kanye West and alternative-classical vocal band Roomful of Teeth at the Hollywood Bowl, and serenaded the Mona Lisa during a John Zorn marathon concert at the Louvre Museum. Here in Madison, she serves as Artistic Director of the Handel Aria Competition, co-founder of Just Bach, and co-host of Musica Antiqua on WORT 89.9FM. We look forward to this exciting new partnership.

Sarah will appear in dual capacities as program coordinator and musical performer in the March virtual concert. See details below, and stay tuned for more information!

A Patient Enduring - March 27, 12pm

Sarah Brailey and Kristina Boerger, sopranos; Brandon Acker, lute and theorbo

"These words from Purcell's 'Lost is My Quiet' describe the condition of all of us who cherish live musical performance. Grateful to offer a simulacrum, today's performers emerge from isolation to share Medieval conductus and Machaut ballades, English lute songs by Purcell, Dowland and William Lawes, and duets from the early Italian Baroque."

With so many arts organizations going dark during the pandemic, we are grateful to be able to continue bringing you high quality concerts from the nave of Grace Church. Your participation and generous donations keep us going. Your support means more than ever to us as we continue working to share free high-quality performances of local and regional artists with the people of Madison. Please consider making a donation of $3 or more today to support our new Grace Presents HD Virtual Concert Series!