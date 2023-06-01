Sarah Canright & Melanie Herzog

media release: Join MMoCA on June 1 at 6 PM on YouTube for a virtual discussion with Edgewood College Art History Professor Emerita Melanie Herzog and the artist Sarah Canright. Sarah Canright studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and began showing her work as part of the Chicago Imagists in the 1960s. The artist will discuss her time as a member of the Chicago Imagists, and her friendship with fellow Imagist Christina Ramberg, whose work is the focus of Christina Ramberg: Vertical Amnesia., on view in the Henry Street Gallery through July 16, 2023

Canright’s painting, Shadow (1969) is on display in Vertical Amnesia. The work, similar to Ramberg’s paintings, engages in a visual dialogue about the raking gaze directed at the female body. In addition to MMoCA, Canright’s work is held in the permanent collections of many museums, including the Art Institute of Chicago, the Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago and the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

This free, virtual discussion will be available for viewing on MMoCA’s YouTube Channel as a Premiere. You don’t need a YouTube account in order to watch it.

About Melanie Herzog

Melanie Herzog is Professor Emerita of Art History at Edgewood College and has taught recently in the Department of African American Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Department of Art History, Theory, and Criticism at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She holds an M.F.A. in ceramics and a Ph.D. in art history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. With an emphasis on artists’ encounters across cultural and geographical borders, socially engaged artistic practice, and intersections of gender, race, ethnicity, and representation, she teaches, publishes, and lectures widely on North American art and visual culture. She also curated the exhibitions William Kentridge: See for Yourself and Objects of Substance, both at The Warehouse Art Museum in Milwaukee.