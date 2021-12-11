× Expand sarahdaymusic.com Sarah Day

Free.

media release: Sarah Day performs acoustic music with roots in country, classic rock, and folk. Influenced by classic female powerhouses including Stevie Nicks, Patsy Cline, and Janis Joplin, Sarah brings a fresh twist to classic tunes, honest and soulful vocals, and expressive accompaniment on guitar.

​Sarah has previously played with The Midnight Purchase, Myles Wangerin, and Brecken Miles. Currently performing as a solo act, Sarah can be found throughout Southern Wisconsin and into the tri-state area.