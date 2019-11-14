Satanic Hispanic x Plvgues, SAIN't, Wraith Haven
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: BLVSPHEMY RECORDS presents: ŢĦIƎ ΔRÇĦIŢƎCŢŞ ØƑ ƁŁ ΔSPHƎMƳ ŢØŪR
Live performances by:
Satanic Hispanic x Plvgues (Battle Set)
SAIN't
Wraith Haven
DJ TBA
$8 ADV | $10 Door
Satanic Hispanic
https://www.facebook.com/s6t6nichisp6nic
https://soundcloud.com/satanichispanic
https://satanichispanic.bandcamp.com
https://instagram.com/s6t6nichisp6nic
https://twitter.com/s6t6nichisp6nic
PLVGUES
https://plvgueswitch.bandcamp.com
https://soundcloud.com/plvgueswitchhouse
SAIN'T
https://www.facebook.com/saintmusic
https://soundcloud.com/saintmusic1
Wraith Haven
https://www.facebook.com/Wraith-Haven