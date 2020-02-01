Sátántangó

press release: Hungary | 1994 | DCP | 450 min. | Hungarian with English subtitles

Director: Béla Tarr

Cast: Mihály Vig, Putyi Horváth, János Derzsi

Legendary for its uncompromising length as much as its indisputable power, Bela Tarr’s mammoth masterpiece secured his permanent position in the art cinema canon. Set in an unforgettable post-apocalyptic landscape etched in rich black-and-white cinematography, Satantango follows members of an agricultural community awaiting a financial windfall. A fixture on all-time best-of lists, the hallowed experience of Satantango in a theater is an essential notch in any cinephile’s belt. “Enthralling for every minute of its seven hours. I’d be glad to see it every year for the rest of my life” (Susan Sontag). “In many ways my favorite film of the 1990s” (Jonathan Rosenbaum, Chicago Reader). Our screening will be shown with one short intermission and a 90-minute dinner break starting at 5:30 p.m.