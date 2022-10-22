Saturday Birding Sit

press release: Autumn is a perfect season to be outside as migrating birds fill the air. The number of different species that pass through even a small area can be remarkable! Join us for a “sit,” where we’ll remain in one area while looking and listening for any birds who might be nearby. Co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired, this trip is designed to be intentionally inclusive and accessible to birders of all skill levels as part of our celebration of Birdability Week 2022!

We’ll be birding all day, so feel free to stop by anytime between 7AM and 4PM and stay for as long as you’d like! We’ll be near the Rainbow Shelter with light refreshments and plenty of birdy fun.

Fall weather can be unpredictable, so please do come prepared with layers; we may be in areas with insects and pokey plants. Feel free to bring a comfy camping chair or blanket to sit upon; you are also welcome to bring binoculars, cameras, and/or field guides.

Features:

- Beginning birders and families are welcome!

- Mostly stationary event with minimal walking

- Trails are relatively flat, paved asphalt at least 36” wide

- Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and able to accommodate those with low vision or blindness

- Read more about this location on the Birdability Map: Warner Park

Led by: Kaitlin Svabek (Madison Audubon communications specialist and Wisconsin Birdability Captain)

RSVP optional, if you are interested, fill out this form to receive updates or reminders in case we need to adjust the time/location because of the weather: https://madisonaudubon.org/ all-events/2022/10/22/ saturday-sit