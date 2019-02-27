Saturday Night Fever

Google Calendar - Saturday Night Fever - 2019-02-27 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Saturday Night Fever - 2019-02-27 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Saturday Night Fever - 2019-02-27 13:30:00 iCalendar - Saturday Night Fever - 2019-02-27 13:30:00

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: Starring John Tavolta, Karen Lynn Gorney & Barry Miller: Anxious about his future after high school, a 19 year old Italian American from Brooklyn tries to escape the harsh reality of his bleak family life by dominating the dance floor at the local disco. [R, 1hr 58 min, Drama|Music, 1977] All shows are free and open to the public.

Info
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
Movies
608-824-1780
Google Calendar - Saturday Night Fever - 2019-02-27 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Saturday Night Fever - 2019-02-27 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Saturday Night Fever - 2019-02-27 13:30:00 iCalendar - Saturday Night Fever - 2019-02-27 13:30:00